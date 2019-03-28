Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Stamps.com, and Syneos and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Stamps.com Inc., and Syneos Health, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA)

Class Period: November 4, 2015 - February 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda’s promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Vanda’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO)

Class Period: August 4, 2016 - January 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the TIVO-3 trial was inadequately designed to address the overall survival concerns regarding AVEO’s lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented back in the June 2013; (2) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval following its initial rejection by the FDA in 2013; (3) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (4) as a result, AVEO’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP)

Class Period: May 3, 2017 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by issuing false and misleading statements to investors, including in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the company’s financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (ii) as a result, the company’s business was unsustainable and its financial results were misleading.

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 - February 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Syneos Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

