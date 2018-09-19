Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Vuzix, Tetraphase, and LogMeIn and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:00am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Vuzix Corporation, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and LogMeIn, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Class Period: September 9, 2017 - March 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost the company’s stock price; (2) Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading. 

To learn more about the Vuzix class action go to: http://bespc.com/vuzix/.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 - February 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trials primary endpoints (within the 10% non-inferiority margin); (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trials primary endpoints; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Tetraphase’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Tetraphase class action go to: https://bespc.com/tetraphase/.

LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM)

Class Period: March 1, 2017 - July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the LogMeIn class action go to: http://bespc.com/logmein/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/18SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES : Local Sears store gets ‘Premier Store' honors
AQ
09/18ASL MARINE : > Completion Of Informal Meetings With Noteholders
PU
09/18NEW WISDOM : Form of acceptance and transfer of ordinary share(s) of hk$0.01 each in the issued share capital of new wisdom holding company limited
PU
09/18ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Ontario artist wins the 20th RBC Canadian Painting Competition (CPC)
PU
09/18CHINA HOUSEHOLD : to change stock short name
AQ
09/18FGV BHD : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Says Suspended CEO Zakaria Arshad Has Resigned
DJ
09/18GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. - GBT
AC
09/18TESLA : Saudis clinch $1-billion deal with Lucid Motors as Tesla faces criminal probe
AQ
09/18TRIBUNE MEDIA CO : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tribune Media Company - TRCO
AC
09/18Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Fanhua, Pretium Resources, and OPKO Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
2JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworking..
3U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
4ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. senators seek punishment if China's ZTE violates deal
5PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : EXCLUSIVE: Indian police scrutinize major law firm in PNB fraud probe after documents m..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.