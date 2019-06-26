Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) and Encourages CBL Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) securities between April 29, 2016 and March 26, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 17, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint filed on May 17, 2019 alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose in its SEC filings that the company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants completely ignored their disclosure obligation, motivated by a desire to avoid bad publicity surrounding their dishonest nature and their dishonest conduct.  

If you purchased CBL securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the CBL lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/cbl/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:45pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST FEDEX CORPORATION (NYSE : FDX) and Encourages FedEx Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:40pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Notice of Meeting Clarifications
PU
09:39pO'Melveny Sweeps "Quality of Life" Categories in Vault's 2020 Law Firm Survey
PR
09:35pLG ELECTRONICS : Licenses advanced refrigerator technologies to ge appliances
PU
09:35pFUNCTIONAL REMEDIES : ' EndoSport Brand Ambassador, Scott McCarron, Ranked First in Schwab Cup Money
BU
09:32pOil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC
RE
09:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Pyxus International, Ascena Retail Group, ChinaCache International Holdings, and Zuora and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC (NYSE : CBL) and Encourages CBL Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of Its Investigations of Aclaris Therapeutics, electroCore, Pintec, and Sealed Air on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pMass Deployments of IoT Solutions Transforming China, Says GSMA
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BP PLC : BP : gets back into animal feed with $30 million Calysta investment
4FACEBOOK : Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Statement on 737 MAX software

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About