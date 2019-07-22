Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) and Encourages Hecla Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) securities between March 19, 2018 and May 8, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 23, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint, filed on May 24, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants falsely and misleadingly represented that the Company’s Nevada operations would be “accretive” and cash flow positive, or at the very least “self-funding.” Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants were aware from their extensive due diligence that the Company’s Nevada operations had material problems in terms of excessive water, equipment availability, achieving enough development to have consistent production, and lack of characterization of ore types, among other things.

If you purchased Hecla securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.