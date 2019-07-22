Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) and Encourages Hecla Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) securities between March 19, 2018 and May 8, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 23, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint, filed on May 24, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants falsely and misleadingly represented that the Company’s Nevada operations would be “accretive” and cash flow positive, or at the very least “self-funding.” Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants were aware from their extensive due diligence that the Company’s Nevada operations had material problems in terms of excessive water, equipment availability, achieving enough development to have consistent production, and lack of characterization of ore types, among other things.

If you purchased Hecla securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Hecla lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/hl/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO : Notice to the Market
PU
07:29pFRESHII INC : . Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
07:27pEquifax consumers face uphill battle for claims
RE
07:26pLG DISPLAY : to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea
RE
07:24pLG DISPLAY : to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea
RE
07:21pSUNNIVA : Announces Kevin Wilkerson Assumes Role As President Of Sunniva Inc. As Company Continues To Shift Focus To Its High Value California Operations
AQ
07:15pSUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
PU
07:10pBCI MINERALS : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
07:05pBANCO BRADESCO : Notice to Shareholders - election of 1 alternate member to the Fiscal Council
PU
07:05pEarly Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Clean Commodities Corp.
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2Magic Leap Set to Premiere Experimental, Spatial Computing Experience at SIGGRAPH 2019
3NCCAOM Announces Mina Larson, M.S., MBA, CAE as Incoming CEO
4BCI MINERALS LTD : BCI MINERALS : Quarterly Activities Report
5RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group