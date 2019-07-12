Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) and Encourages Jumia Investors to Contact the Firm

07/12/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) securities between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until July 15, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements about Jumia and its business.  These statements are alleged to be materially false and misleading because they failed to disclose that: (1) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (2) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the company’s sales; (3) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (4) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards.

If you purchased Jumia securities during the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Jumia lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/jmia/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
