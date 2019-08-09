Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) and Encourages Kingstone Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) securities between March 14, 2018 and April 29, 2019  (the "Class Period").  Investors have until August 12, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint, filed on June 12, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company did not adequately follow industry best practices related to claims handling; (2) that, as a result, the company did not record sufficient claims reserves; (3) that the company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Kingstone securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Kingstone class action, please go to https://bespc.com/KINS/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-reminds-investors-that-a-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-against-kingstone-companies-nasdaq-kins-and-encourages-kingstone-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300899687.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS EGBN, KPTI, LB, NGHC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pBRINKER INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Brinker International, Inc. - EAT
BU
10:51pVISTA OUTDOOR : Primos 16MP AutoPilot Trail Cameras are Reliably Simple
PU
10:51pOMNICELL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL
GL
10:51pHONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. - HON
PR
10:51pJPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. - JPM
BU
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS CTST, FDX, FRED, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS CAH, CARB, MMM, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pSUPER MICRO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. - SMCI
BU
10:51pHEWLETT PACKARD INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - HPE
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group