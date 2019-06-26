Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of Its Investigations of Aclaris Therapeutics, electroCore, Pintec, and Sealed Air on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/26/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., electroCore, Inc., Pintec Technology Holdings, Ltd., and Sealed Air Corporation on behalf of Investors. Our investigation concerns whether these companies have violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS)

On June 20, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) stated that an advertisement for Aclaris’s hydrogen peroxide topical solution, Eskata, “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy. Specifically, “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders …  in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.”

On this news, Aclaris’s stock price fell $0.57, or over 11%, over the next two trading sessions to close at $4.54 on June 21, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aclaris shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

To learn more about the Aclaris investigation go to: https://bespc.com/acrs.

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR)

In June 2018, electroCore completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold 5.2 million shares of its common stock at $15.00 per share.  On May 14, 2019, the company announced disappointing financial results for first quarter 2019.

On this news, the electroCore’s share price fell by nearly 30%, closing at $3.75 on May 15, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired electroCore shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

To learn more about the electroCore investigation go to: http://www.bespc.com/ecor

Pintec Technology Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT)

In October 2018, Pintec completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (or “ADSs”) at $11.88 per share.

On April 30, 2019, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its 2018 annual report, its first filing on Form 20-F since it went public.  Since the IPO, Pintec’s stock has traded as low as $2.80 per share, significantly below the $11.88 offering price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pintec shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

To learn more about the Pintec investigation go to: https://bespc.com/pt

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)

Sealed Air announced after the market closed on June 20, 2019, that the Company had fired Chief Financial Officer William Stiehl. The firing comes following the audit committee’s completion of an internal review after the Company’s receipt of a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission.  According to Sealed Air, the subpoena is for information on the selection of the Company’s independent audit firm along with the actual independence of that firm.  On this news, shares of Sealed Air traded down significantly on June 21, 2019 and closed a $41.70, a decline 4.5%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sealed Air Corporation shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

To learn more about the Sealed Air investigation go to: https://bespc.com/see

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
