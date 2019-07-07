Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of Its Investigations of Pintec, Sealed Air, and Aclaris Therapeutics on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Pintec Technology Holdings, Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, and Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. on behalf of Investors. Our investigation concerns whether these companies have violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Pintec Technology Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT)

In October 2018, Pintec completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (or “ADSs”) at $11.88 per share.

On April 30, 2019, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its 2018 annual report, its first filing on Form 20-F since it went public.  Since the IPO, Pintec’s stock has traded as low as $2.80 per share, significantly below the $11.88 offering price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pintec shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

To learn more about the Pintec investigation go to: https://bespc.com/pt

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)

Sealed Air announced after the market closed on June 20, 2019, that the Company had fired Chief Financial Officer William Stiehl. The firing comes following the audit committee’s completion of an internal review after the Company’s receipt of a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission.  According to Sealed Air, the subpoena is for information on the selection of the Company’s independent audit firm along with the actual independence of that firm.  On this news, shares of Sealed Air traded down significantly on June 21, 2019 and closed at $41.70, a decline of 4.5%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sealed Air Corporation shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

To learn more about the Sealed Air investigation go to: https://bespc.com/see

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS)

On June 20, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) stated that an advertisement for Aclaris’s hydrogen peroxide topical solution, Eskata, “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy. Specifically, “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders …  in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.”

On this news, Aclaris’s stock price fell $0.57, or over 11%, over the next two trading sessions to close at $4.54 on June 21, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aclaris shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

To learn more about the Aclaris investigation go to: https://bespc.com/acrs

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:43pTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Chairman's Update, July 2019
PU
10:38pBAGUIO GREEN : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the Month ended 30 June 2019
PU
10:37pAIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX
RE
10:33pAIRASIA BERHAD : and Mediacorp answer Singaporeans' call to travel
PU
10:23pGREENLAND HONG KONG : Voluntary announcement proposed issue of u.s. dollar denominated bonds by greenland hong kong holdings limited
PU
10:13pCAPRICORN METALS : Initial Directors' Interest Notice – M Clark
PU
10:13pCAPRICORN METALS : Initial Directors' Interest Notice – M Okeby
PU
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops AI-based Diagnostic Technology
BU
10:08pQUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC : Notification of passing away of the Chairman of Audit Committee
PU
10:03pVERILUMA : Appointment of Advisory Board
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX
3CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Roc South-1 drilling update
4WeWork looking to raise up to $4 billion in debt ahead of IPO - source
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 4th Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About