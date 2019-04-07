Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Fusion Connect, Inc. (FSNN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FSNN Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 07:59pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims against Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN).  Our investigation concerns whether Fusion has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 13, 2019, Fusion announced that it would postpone its earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.  On April 2, 2019, the company filed a Form 8-K disclosing accounting errors related to an acquisition in 2018, as well as disclosing non-reliance on previously issued financial statements.  Fusion also stated it faced further delay in the filing of its 2018 Form 10-K as a result of accounting errors that required further analysis.

On this news, Fusion’s share price fell by more than 83%, closing at $0.22 per share on April 3, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fusion shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Fusion please go to http://www.bespc.com/fsnn/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:54pOil hits November 2018 highs amid OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
08:53pKOREAN AIR LINES : chairman ousted as board director in March dies
AQ
08:45pHastings Technology Metals Ltd Appointment of Joint Company Secretary
AW
08:44pKOREAN AIR LINES : says chairman Cho Yang-ho dies at 70
RE
08:43pANDROMEDA METALS : Commencement of Drilling at Carey's Well and Company Update
PU
08:43pMMG : Announcements and Notices – Las Bambas Update
PU
08:38pCHINA EVERGRANDE : Proposed issuance of us$ denominated senior notes and audited consolidated financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
08:36pECOBANK GHANA : boost financial inclusion with Pay at Ariaria market
AQ
08:36pCHAMPION BREWERIES : 40 Years After, Champion Breweries to Pay Dividends
AQ
08:36pWEMA BANK : Winners Emerge in Wema Bank's Hackaholics
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2ATOS : ATOS : Google Cloud Next'19
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE : Company Adds Transactional Liability Insurance in Asia and the Mid..
4AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP LTD : Morgan Stanley rates APE as Equal-weight
5CRIMSON TIDE PLC : BOV PREMIER LEAGUE: Valletta held to a draw and Hibernians retain leadership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About