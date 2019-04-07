Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Fusion Connect, Inc. (FSNN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FSNN Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims against Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN). Our investigation concerns whether Fusion has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On March 13, 2019, Fusion announced that it would postpone its earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. On April 2, 2019, the company filed a Form 8-K disclosing accounting errors related to an acquisition in 2018, as well as disclosing non-reliance on previously issued financial statements. Fusion also stated it faced further delay in the filing of its 2018 Form 10-K as a result of accounting errors that required further analysis.

On this news, Fusion’s share price fell by more than 83%, closing at $0.22 per share on April 3, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fusion shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Fusion please go to http://www.bespc.com/fsnn/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts