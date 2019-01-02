Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MPAA Investors to Contact the Firm

01/02/2019 | 11:13pm CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims against Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA).  Our investigation concerns whether Motorcar has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2018, the company announced that it was delaying the filing of its fiscal second quarter Form 10-Q while it evaluates its accounting policies for new business contracts.  

On this news, Motorcar’s share price fell by more than 20%, closing at $17.20 per share on November 9, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Motorcar shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Motorcar please go to http://www.bespc.com/mpaa/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
