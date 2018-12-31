Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Yangtze River, Net 1 UEPS, and Belden on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV), Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NSADAQ: UEPS), and Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV)

On December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “Yangtze River Port & Logistics: Total Zero. On-the-Ground Research Shows Assets Appear to be Largely Fabricated.” The Hindenburg report described Yangtze as “a scheme run by its Chairman & controlling shareholder to siphon money away from U.S. public markets.” Among other allegations, the Hindenburg report asserted that Yangtze’s “only operating entity has been declared insolvent in China and is involved in multiple undisclosed legal proceedings” and, citing “government-sourced documents and interviews with local officials, we believe that at least 77% of the company’s reported assets are fabricated.”

On this news, Yangtze’s share price fell by more than 28%, closing at $8.28 per share on December 7, 2018.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS)

On November 8, 2018, after market close, Net 1 announced that it will restate its financial results for the year ended June 2018 due to an accounting error related to its investment in Cell C Proprietary Limited.

On this news, the price of Net 1 UEPS shares fell over 30%, closing at $4.84 on November 9, 2018.

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC)

On December 3, 2018, the company revealed that the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) is conducting an investigation concerning the material weakness reported in its Form 10-k for the year ended December 31, 2017.

On this news, Belden’s share price fell by more than 10%, closing at $50.45 per share on December 4, 2018.

