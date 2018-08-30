Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 01:07am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that the Firm is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC).

On February 12, 2018, it was reported that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had filed a complaint against the three largest U.S. dental supply companies, saying they had broken antitrust law.  According to the complaint, Benco Dental Supply, Henry Schein Inc., and Patterson Companies conspired to refuse to serve or give discounts to dental buying groups.

Following these disclosures, the stock price of Henry Schein fell $4.79, or over 6.6%, to close at $67.39 per share on February 13, 2018.

If you are a long term stockholder of Henry Schein, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Henry Schein, Inc. lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/henryschein.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28aBIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 12
BU
01:27aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Mercury Systems, Tetraphase, and GDS Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:25aRETAIL ANALYTICS MARKET BY TOP KEY PLAYERS : IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Adobe Systems, Microstrategy Report Forecast 2018 to 2023: The key players in the global Retail Analytics market are Microsoft Corporation, SAP, IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Adobe Systems, Microstrategy , Computer Sciences Corporation, Qlik, Information Builders, Vitria, GE, Splunk, Experian and Angoss Software.
AQ
01:25aSAAS-BASED EXPENSE MANAGEMENT MARKET BY PLAYERS LIKE - IBM, INFOR, ORACLE, APPTRICITY, SUMTOTAL SYSTEMS, INSPERITY, CERTIFY, EXPENSIFY, ABACUS FORECAST 2023 : The major players in global and United States SaaS-Based Expense Management market, including Concur Technologies, Ariba Inc., IBM, Infor, Oracle, Apptricity, SumTotal Systems, Insperity, SuitSoft, Certify, Expensify, Abacus, Nexonia, Unit4, Zoho Expense, Xpenditure, AccountSight, NetSuite.
AQ
01:25aWorld Wide Announces Passing of Director
NE
01:24aTWITTER : U.S. Senate committee to hear from Twitter, Facebook next week
AQ
01:24aToga launches beauty-enabled video call feature on Yippi
GL
01:23aHYUNDAI ROTEM : Korea detente revives North Korean leader's bullet train dreams
RE
01:22aJAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES : Resurgent Power acquires Jaypee’s Bara power plant for Rs 6,000 crore 
AQ
01:22aSUZUKI MOTOR : Vehicle service camp from today
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump, Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2JOURNEY ENERGY INC : JOURNEY ENERGY INC :. Executed Definitive Agreement with a Strategic Joint Venture Partne..
3PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
4HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) L : Australia's TPG Telecom, Vodafone's local units to merge
5VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : ANNOUNCES MERGER BETWEEN VHA AND TPG

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.