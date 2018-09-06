Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 11:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that the Firm is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC).

On February 12, 2018, it was reported that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had filed a complaint against the three largest U.S. dental supply companies, saying they had broken antitrust law.  According to the complaint, Benco Dental Supply, Henry Schein Inc., and Patterson Companies conspired to refuse to serve or give discounts to dental buying groups.

Following these disclosures, the stock price of Henry Schein fell $4.79, or over 6.6%, to close at $67.39 per share on February 13, 2018.

If you are a long term stockholder of Henry Schein, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Henry Schein, Inc. lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/henryschein.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:36pALPS ELECTRIC : Patent Application Titled "Input Device And Method For Driving Input Device" Published Online (USPTO 20180239462)
AQ
11:36pThe Standard Brings 10th Anniversary Volunteer Expo to Pioneer Square
AQ
11:35pFORD MOTOR : recalls about 2 million pickup trucks to address seat-belt fire concerns
AQ
11:34pATRICURE : Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in the CONVERGE IDE Clinical Trial
AQ
11:34pGREAT WESTERN BANCORP : Names Doug Bass President & Chief Operating Officer
AQ
11:34pCOMSTOCK RESOURCES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:34pNUCOR : Announces New Share Repurchase Program and 182nd Consecutive Cash Dividend
PR
11:34pNew Report Shows More Middle-Aged Women Suffering from Heart Disease and Stroke Deaths
BU
11:33pNEW YORK MPANY : & COMPANY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:32pWEST FRASER TIMBER : Dividend Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4EVERQUOTE INC : EverQuote Launches Safe Driving Insurance Offers for EverDrive App Users
5T-MOBILE US : T-Mobile, Sprint Tie-Up Tests Trump's Mettle -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.