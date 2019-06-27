Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Barnes & Noble, El Paso Electric, Cray, and Isramco on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Barnes & Noble, Inc., El Paso Electric Company, Cray, Inc., and Isramco, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS)

Buyer: Elliot Advisors (UK) Ltd

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 7, 2019 and valued at $683 million, Barnes & Noble shareholders will receive $6.50 for each share of Barnes & Noble common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Barnes & Noble and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Barnes & Noble investigation go to: https://bespc.com/bks/.

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE)

Buyer: Infrastructure Investments Fund

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 3, 2019 and valued at $4.3 billion, El Paso Electric shareholders will receive $68.25 in cash for each share of El Paso Electric common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether El Paso Electric and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the El Paso Electric investigation go to: https://bespc.com/ee/.

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY)

Buyer: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on May 17, 2019 and valued at $1.3 billion, Cray shareholders will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of Cray common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Cray and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Cray investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cray/.

Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRL)

Buyer: Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on May 20, 2019, Isramco shareholders will receive $121.40 in cash for each share of Isramco common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Isramco and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Isramco investigation go to: https://bespc.com/isrl/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:36pBANDAI NAMCO : Bluefin details exhibits & retail exclusives for anime expo 2019 and hosts an expansive gundam booth on the main show floor 1.1 mb
PU
08:36pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The RealReal Prices 15M Share IPO @$20/Share
PU
08:35pFACES FOR COOKWARE : data collection industry flourishes as China pursues AI ambitions
RE
08:31pOI WAH PAWNSHOP CREDIT : Proposals for general mandates to issue and repurchase shares, re-election of retiring directors, declaration of final dividend and notice of annual general meeting
PU
08:31pFORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, 29 JULY 2019, AT 10 : 30 a.m. OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF
PU
08:31pOI WAH PAWNSHOP CREDIT : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
08:31pNEXTDC : appoints new board member - Steve Smith
PU
08:29pFDX CLASS ACTION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts FedEx (FDX) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
08:26pSHENGJING BANK : Announcements and Notices - Notice of 2019 First Domestic Share Class Meeting
PU
08:26pSHENGJING BANK : Form of Proxy for 2019 First Domestic Share Class Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
4APPLE : EXPLAINER: U.S. dependence on China's rare earth - Trade war vulnerability
5BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche Bank passes Fed stress test in boost for its U.S. operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About