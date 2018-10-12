Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Blue Hills, MPM Holdings, and Access National on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/12/2018 | 11:41pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims against the boards of directors of Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc., MPM Holdings Inc., and Access National Corporation.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHBK)

Buyer: Independent Bank Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 20, 2018 and valued at $726.5 million, Blue Hills stockholders will receive 0.2308 shares of Independent Bank Corp. and $5.25 in cash for each share of Blue Hills common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Blue Hills and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Blue Hills investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/bhbk/.

MPM Holdings Inc. (Other OTC: MPMQ)

Buyer: KCC Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 13, 2018 and valued at $3.1 billion, MPM stockholders will receive $32.50 in cash for each share of MPM common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether MPM and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the MPM investigation go to: https://bespc.com/mpm/.

Access National Corporation (NASDAQ: ANCX)

Buyer: Union Bankshares Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 5, 2018, Access National stockholders will receive 0.75 shares of Union Bankshares for each share of Access National common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Access National and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Access National investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/ancx/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
