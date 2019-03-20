Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Civitas, Entegra, and Immune Design on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Civitas Solutions, Inc., Entegra Financial Corp., and Immune Design Corp.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI)

Buyer: Centerbridge Partners, L.P.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 18, 2018 and valued at $1.4 billion, Civitas stockholders will receive $17.75 in cash for each share of Civitas common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Civitas and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Civitas investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/civi/.

Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ENFC)

Buyer: SmartFinancial, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 15, 2019 and valued at $158.2 million, Entegra stockholders will receive 1.215 shares of SmartFinancial for each share of Entegra common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Entegra and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Entegra Financial investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/enfc/.

Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ: IMDZ)

Buyer: Merck & Co., Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on February 21, 2019 and valued at $300 million, Immune stockholders will receive $5.85 in cash for each share of Immune common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Immune and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Immune Design investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/imdz/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
BU
09:56pALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Latest XSPairFET™ Buck-Boost MOSFET for Type-C Applications
BU
09:54pXIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
RE
09:53pALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Launches New 650V αGaN™ Product Family
BU
09:52pXIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
RE
09:51pEDISON INTERNATIONAL : SCE Responds to Report on the 2017 Koenigstein Fire
BU
09:50pCENTAURUS METALS : 2019-03-21 $2.2M Placement Completed to Support Jambreiro FS Review | 267KB
PU
09:49pKRAFT HEINZ : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company
BU
09:45pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Joins Forces with Monash University-led Partnership to Advance Novel Technology Aimed at Saving Lives of Women in Child Birth
PU
09:44pALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Introduces a High SOA MOSFET for Hot Swap Applications
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
2Levi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
3THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Advanced DualBeam Scanning Electron Microscope Desig..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to post steepest profit fall in 13 years on games setback
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Amnesty faults electric vehicle batteries as carbon intensive

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.