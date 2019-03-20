Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Civitas, Entegra, and Immune Design on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Civitas Solutions, Inc., Entegra Financial Corp., and Immune Design Corp. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI)

Buyer: Centerbridge Partners, L.P.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 18, 2018 and valued at $1.4 billion, Civitas stockholders will receive $17.75 in cash for each share of Civitas common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Civitas and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ENFC)

Buyer: SmartFinancial, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 15, 2019 and valued at $158.2 million, Entegra stockholders will receive 1.215 shares of SmartFinancial for each share of Entegra common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Entegra and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ: IMDZ)

Buyer: Merck & Co., Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on February 21, 2019 and valued at $300 million, Immune stockholders will receive $5.85 in cash for each share of Immune common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Immune and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

