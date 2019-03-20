Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Clementia, Multi-Color, and GTx on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

03/20/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Multi-Color Corporation, and GTx, Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA)

Buyer: Ipsen S.A.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on February 25, 2019 and valued at $1.31 billion, Clementia stockholders will receive $6.00 in cash for each share of Clementia common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Clementia and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Clementia investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/cmta/.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ: LABL)

Buyer: Platinum Equity LLC

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on February 25, 2019 and valued at $2.5 billion, Multi-Color stockholders will receive $50.00 in cash for each share of Multi-Color common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Multi-Color and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Multi-Color investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/labl/.

GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI)

Buyer: Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on March 7, 2019, current GTx stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company.  The investigation focuses on whether GTx and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the GTx investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/gtxi/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
