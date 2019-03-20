Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Clementia, Multi-Color, and GTx on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03/20/2019 | 09:01pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Multi-Color Corporation, and GTx, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.
Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA)
Buyer: Ipsen S.A.
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on February 25, 2019 and valued at $1.31 billion, Clementia stockholders will receive $6.00 in cash for each share of Clementia common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Clementia and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on February 25, 2019 and valued at $2.5 billion, Multi-Color stockholders will receive $50.00 in cash for each share of Multi-Color common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Multi-Color and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on March 7, 2019, current GTx stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. The investigation focuses on whether GTx and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.