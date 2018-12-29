Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ConvergeOne, Owens Realty, Finisar, and Resolute Energy on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2018 | 01:43am CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc., Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc., Finisar Corporation, and Resolute Energy Corporation.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVON)

Buyer: CVC Fund VII

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 6, 2018 and valued at $1.8 billion, ConvergeOne stockholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of ConvergeOne common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether ConvergeOne and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the ConvergeOne investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cvon/.

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE: ORM)

Buyer: Ready Capital Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 7, 2018, Owens stockholders will receive 0.2218 shares of Ready for each share of Owens common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Owens and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Owens Realty investigation go to: https://bespc.com/orm/.

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR)

Buyer: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI)

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 9, 2018 and valued at $3.2 billion, Finisar stockholders will receive $15.60 in cash and 0.2218 shares of II-VI for each share of Finisar common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Finisar and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Finisar investigation go to: https://bespc.com/fnsr/.

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN)

Buyer: Cimarex Energy Co.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 19, 2018 and valued at $1.6 billion, Resolute stockholders will receive $14.00 in cash and 0.2366 shares of Cimarex for each share of Resolute common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Resolute and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Resolute Energy investigation go to: https://bespc.com/ren/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:44aSOUTH VALLEY CEMENT : SVCE.CA) Reports 9 Months Results
AQ
02:44a“SAKARTVELOS BANKI” ATTRACTED $10M FROM EFSE
AQ
02:40aThe Number of ICOBox's Clients Quadrupled in 2018
GL
02:34aNGWIRI : Baba deserves to be proclaimed Kenya's Man of the Year 2018
AQ
02:17aAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : ­­Avino Announces US ATM Offering of Up to US$8.0 Million
AQ
02:01aGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY)
GL
01:57aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriot, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:52aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:50aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:47aAdamis Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application to FDA for Its Tadalafil Sublingual Tablet
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES CORPORATION : MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES : Braingrid Limited Announces Completion of Reve..
2Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against NVIDIA Corporation and Certain Officers &..
3ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Is China buying U.S. soy? Washington shutdown keeps ..
4Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Enc..
5AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : ­­Avino Announces US ATM Offering of Up to US$8.0 ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.