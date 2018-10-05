Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Dun & Bradstreet, KMG Chemicals, and K2M Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, KMG Chemicals, Inc., and K2M Group Holdings, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.
The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE: DNB)
Buyer: Cannae Holdings, Inc.
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 10, 2018 and valued at $6.9 billion, DNB stockholders will receive $145.00 in cash for each share of DNB common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether DNB and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, August 15, 2018 and valued at $1.6 billion, KMG stockholders will receive $55.65 per share in cash and 0.20 shares of Cabot Microelectronics for each share of KMG common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether KMG and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 30, 2018 and valued at $1.4 billion, K2M stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash for each share of K2M common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether K2M and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.