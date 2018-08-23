Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Energen, KMG Chemicals, and Zoe’s Kitchen on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/23/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Energen Corporation, KMG Chemicals, Inc., and Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN)

Buyer: Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 14, 2018 and valued at approximately $9.2 billion, Energen stockholders will receive $84.95 for each share of their Energen common stock.  Our investigation concerns whether Energen’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Diamondback Energy.

To learn more about the Energen investigation go to: http://bespc.com/energen/.

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG)

Buyer: Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 15, 2018 and valued at approximately $1.6 billion, KMG stockholders will receive $55.65 and 0.20 shares of Cabot Microelectronics for each share of their KMG common stock.  Our investigation concerns whether KMG’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Cabot Microelectronics.

To learn more about the KMG investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/kmg/.

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE: ZOES)

Buyer: Cava Group

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 17, 2018 and valued at approximately $300 million, Zoe’s stockholders will receive $12.75 for each share of their Zoe’s common stock.  Our investigation concerns whether Zoe’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Cava Group.

To learn more about the Zoe’s Kitchen investigation go to: https://bespc.com/zoes/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
