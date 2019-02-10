Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of First Data, TCF Financial, and Versum Materials on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/10/2019 | 02:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of First Data Corporation, TCF Financial Corporation, and Versum Materials, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC)

Buyer: Fiserv, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 16, 2019 and valued at $22 billion, First Data stockholders will receive 0.303 shares of Fiserv for each share of First Data common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether First Data and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the First Data investigation go to: https://bespc.com/fdc/.

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF)

Buyer: Chemical Financial Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 28, 2019, TCF stockholders will receive 0.5081 shares of Chemical for each share of TCF common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether TCF and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the TCF investigation go to: https://bespc.com/tcf/.

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM)

Buyer: Entegris, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 28, 2019, Versum stockholders will receive 1.120 shares of Entegris for each share of Versum common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Versum and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Versum investigation go to: https://bespc.com/vsm/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
