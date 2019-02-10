Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Fidelity Southern, Civitas, and MedEquities on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/10/2019 | 03:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Fidelity Southern Corporation, Civitas Solutions, Inc., and MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ: LION)

Buyer: Ameris Bancorp

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 17, 2018 and valued at $750.7 million, Fidelity stockholders will receive 0.80 shares of Ameris for each share of Fidelity common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Fidelity and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Fidelity Southern investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/lion/.

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI)

Buyer: Centerbridge Partners, L.P.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 18, 2018 and valued at $1.4 billion, Civitas stockholders will receive $17.75 in cash for each share of Civitas common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Civitas and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Civitas investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/civi/.

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT)

Buyer: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 2, 2019, MedEquities stockholders will receive 0.235 shares of Omega and $2.00 in cash for each share of MedEquities common stock owned.  Separately, MedEquities will declare a special cash dividend of $0.21 per share payable to the holders of record of MedEquities common stock as of the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the trading day immediately prior to the closing date of the transaction.  The investigation focuses on whether MedEquities and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the MedEquities investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/mrt/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
