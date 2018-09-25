Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Green Bancorp, Essendant, and Senomyx on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Green Bancorp, Inc. Essendant, Inc., and Senomyx Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Green Bancorp, Inc. (GNBC)

Buyer: Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 24, 2018 and valued at $1 billion, Green Bancorp stockholders will receive 0.79 shares of Veritex for each share of Green Bancorp common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Green Bancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Green Bancorp investigation go to: http://bespc.com/gnbc/ .

Essendant, Inc. (ESND)

Buyer: Staples Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 11, 2018 and valued at $482.7 million, Essendant stockholders will receive $12.80 in cash for each share of Essendant common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Essendant and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Essendant investigation go to: https://bespc.com/esnd/ .

Senomyx, Inc. (SNMX)

Buyer: Firmenich Incorporated

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 17, 2018, Senomyx stockholders will receive $1.50 in cash for each share of Senomyx common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Senomyx and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Senomyx investigation go to: https://bespc.com/snmx/ .

