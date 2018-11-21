Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Hamilton, Intersections, Newfield, and Datawatch on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2018 | 04:09am CET

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Hamilton Bancorp, Inc., Intersections Inc., Newfield Exploration Company, and Datawatch Corporation.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBK)

Buyer: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 23, 2018 and valued at $58.5 million Hamilton stockholders will receive 0.54 shares of Orrstown for each share of Hamilton common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Hamilton and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Hamilton investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/hbk/.

Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX)

Buyer: WC SACD One Parent, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 31, 2018, Intersections stockholders will receive $3.68 in cash for each share of Intersections common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Intersections and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Intersections investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/intx/.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE: NFX)

Buyer: Encana Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 1, 2018 and valued at $5.5 billion, Newfield stockholders will receive 2.6719 shares of Encana for each share of Newfield common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Newfield and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Newfield investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/nfx/.

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH)

Buyer: Altair Engineering Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 5, 2018, Datawatch stockholders will receive $13.10 in cash for each share of Datawatch common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Datawatch and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Datawatch investigation go to: https://bespc.com/dwch/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:46aVERIS : AGM Presentation November 2018
PU
05:41aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : group releases combined traffic figures for October 2018
PU
05:40aIncheon Airport Terminal 1 Holds November Regular Concerts in Newly Renovated Millennium Hall
BU
05:32aFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg Says He Has No Plans to Step Down as Chairman
DJ
05:31aNVIDIA : E-Commerce Giants Select NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier for Next-Gen Delivery Robots
PU
05:28aCHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING : wins tender of transmission project
AQ
05:28aCHINA MOBILE : HSI opens down 343 pts at 25,496; H-share -149 pts at 10,316
AQ
05:28aWang Yang (01735) sees interim profit to decrease 22%
AQ
05:26aTAKASAGO INTERNATIONAL : started GMP manufacturing in ton scale with continuous flow equipment using Lithium Aluminum Hydride (LAH) as a reducing agent.
PU
05:21aBENTLEY CAPITAL : Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : TELSTRA : achieves first Australian live 5G connection, demonstrating viability of i..
2Oil claws back some losses after 6-percent plunge, but outlook weak
3S&P 500 : Oil slumps 6 percent as equities slide feeds demand worry
4RENAULT : RENAULT : keeps Ghosn as CEO despite arrest in Japan
5DOLLARAMA INC : DOLLARAMA : again recalls a toy containing high levels of restricted chemical

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.