Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Hamilton, BSB Bancorp, Tribune Media, and Sparton on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/10/2019 | 01:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Hamilton Bancorp, Inc., BSB Bancorp, Inc., Tribune Media Company, and Sparton Corporation. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBK)

Buyer: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 23, 2018 and valued at $58.5 million Hamilton stockholders will receive 0.54 shares of Orrstown for each share of Hamilton common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Hamilton and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Hamilton investigation go to: https://bespc.com/hbk/.

BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMT)

Buyer: People’s United Financial, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 27, 2018 and valued at $327 million, BSB Bancorp stockholders will receive 2.00 shares of People’s United for each share of BSB Bancorp common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether BSB Bancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the BSB investigation go to: https://bespc.com/bsb/.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Buyer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 3, 2018 and valued at $6.4 billion, Tribune Media stockholders will receive $46.50 in cash for each share of Tribune Media common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Tribune Media and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Tribune Media investigation go to: https://bespc.com/trco/.

Sparton Corporation (NYSE: SPA)

Buyer: Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 12, 2018, Sparton stockholders will receive $18.50 in cash for each share of Sparton common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Sparton and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Sparton investigation go to: https://bespc.com/spa/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
