Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of InfraREIT, Penn Virginia, SI Financial, and Sparton on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of InfraREIT, Inc., Penn Virginia Corporation, SI Financial Group, and Sparton Corporation. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE: HIFR)

Buyer: Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 18, 2018 and valued at $1.3 billion, InfraREIT stockholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of InfraREIT common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether InfraREIT and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the InfraREIT investigation go to: https://bespc.com/hifr/ .

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC)

Buyer: Denbury Resources Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 28, 2018 and valued at $1.7 billion, Penn Virginia stockholders will receive 12.4 shares of Denbury and $25.86 in cash for each share of Penn Virginia common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Penn Virginia and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Penn Virginia investigation go to: https://bespc.com/pvac/ .

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIFI)

Buyer: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 11, 2018 and valued at $180 million, SI Financial stockholders will receive 0.2141 shares of Berkshire Hills for each share of SI Financial common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether SI Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the SI Financial investigation go to: https://bespc.com/sifi/ .

Sparton Corporation (NYSE: SPA)

Buyer: Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 12, 2018, Sparton stockholders will receive $18.50 in cash for each share of Sparton common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Sparton and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Sparton investigation go to: https://bespc.com/spa/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts