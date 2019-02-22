Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of MedEquities, TCF Financial, and Kinderhook on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/22/2019 | 09:28am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc., TCF Financial Corporation, and Kinderhook Bank Corp.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT)

Buyer: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 2, 2019, MedEquities stockholders will receive 0.235 shares of Omega and $2.00 in cash for each share of MedEquities common stock owned.  Separately, MedEquities will declare a special cash dividend of $0.21 per share payable to the holders of record of MedEquities common stock as of the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the trading day immediately prior to the closing date of the transaction.  The investigation focuses on whether MedEquities and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the MedEquities investigation go to: https://bespc.com/mrt/.

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF)

Buyer: Chemical Financial Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 28, 2019, TCF stockholders will receive 0.5081 shares of Chemical for each share of TCF common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether TCF and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the TCF investigation go to: https://bespc.com/tcf/.

Kinderhook Bank Corp. (Other OTC: NUBK)

Buyer: Community Bank System, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 22, 2019 and valued at $93.4 million, Kinderhook stockholders will receive $62.00 in cash for each share of Kinderhook common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Kinderhook and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Kinderhook investigation go to: https://bespc.com/nubk/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
