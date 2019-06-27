Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Medidata Solutions, Stewardship Financial, C&J Energy Services, and Tableau Software on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/27/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Medidata Solutions, Inc., Stewardship Financial Corporation, C&J Energy Solutions, Inc., Tableau Software, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO)

Buyer: Dassault Systèmes

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 12, 2019 and valued at $5.8 billion, Medidata shareholders will receive $92.50 for each share of Medidata common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Medidata and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Medidata investigation go to: https://bespc.com/mdso/.


Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SSFN)

Buyer: Columbia Financial, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 7, 2019 and valued at $137 million, Stewardship shareholders will receive $15.75 for each share of Stewardship common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Stewardship and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Stewardship Financial investigation go to: https://bespc.com/ssfn/.


C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ)

Buyer: Kean Group, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 17, 2019, and valued at approximately $1.8 billion, C&J shareholders will receive 1.6149 shares of Keane common stock for each share of C&J common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether C&J and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the C&J Energy investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cj/.


Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA)

Buyer: Salesforce.com, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 10, 2019 and valued at $15.7 billion, Tableau shareholders will receive 1.103 shares of the combined company for each share of Tableau common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Tableau and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Tableau investigation go to: https://bespc.com/data-2/.


Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
