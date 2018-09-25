Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Navigators, Invuity, and Integrated Device on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of The Navigators Group, Inc., Invuity, Inc., and Integrated Device Technology, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG)

Buyer: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 23, 2018 and valued at $2.1 billion, Navigators stockholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of Navigators common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Navigators and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Navigators investigation go to: http://bespc.com/navg/ .

Invuity, Inc. (IVTY)

Buyer: Stryker Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 11, 2018 and valued at $190 million, Invuity stockholders will receive $7.40 in cash for each share of Invuity common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Invuity and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Invuity investigation go to: https://bespc.com/invuity/ .

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDTI)

Buyer: Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 11, 2018 and valued at $6.7 billion, Integrated Device stockholders will receive $49.00 in cash for each share of Integrated Device common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Integrated Device and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Integrated Device investigation go to: https://bespc.com/idti/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



