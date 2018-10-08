Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Nevada Gold, Pandora, and Sonic on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/08/2018 | 10:40pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc., Pandora Media, Inc., and Sonic Corp.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE: UWN)

Buyer: Maverick Casinos, LLC

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 18, 2018, Nevada Gold stockholders will receive $2.50 in cash for each share of Nevada Gold common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Nevada Gold and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Nevada Gold investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/uwn/.

Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P)

Buyer: Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 24, 2018 and valued at $3.5 billion, Pandora stockholders will receive 1.44 shares of Siris XM for each share of Pandora common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Pandora and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Pandora investigation go to: https://bespc.com/pandora/.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC)

Buyer: Inspire Brands

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 25, 2018, Sonic stockholders will receive $43.50 in cash for each share of Sonic common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Sonic and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Sonic investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/sonic/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
