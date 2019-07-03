Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Oritani, Allergan, NRC, and Shore Community Bank on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/03/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Oritani Financial Corp., Allergan plc, NRC Group Holdings Corp., and Shore Community Bank.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ORIT)

Buyer: Valley National Bancorp

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 26, 2019 and valued at $740 million, Oritani shareholders will receive 1.60 shares of Valley National common stock for every share of Oritani common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Oritani and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Oritani investigation go to: https://bespc.com/orit/.

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)

Buyer: AbbVie Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 25, 2019 and valued at $63 billion, Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 shares of AbbVie common stock and $120.30 in cash for each Allergan share owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Allergan and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Allergan investigation go to: https://bespc.com/agn/.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG)

Buyer: US Ecology, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 24, 2019 and valued at $966 million, NRCG shareholders will receive 0.196 shares of common stock of the new holding company for each share of NRCG common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether NRCG and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the NRCG investigation go to: https://bespc.com/nrcg/.

Shore Community Bank (Other OTC: SHRC)

Buyer: 1st Constitution Bancorp

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 24, 2019 and valued at 53.1 million, Shore shareholders will receive $16.50 for each share of Shore common stock owned, 0.8786 shares of 1st Constitution common stock, or a combination of 1st Constitution common stock and cash.  The investigation focuses on whether Shore and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Shore investigation go to: https://bespc.com/shrc/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
