Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of PCM, Caesars, Sotheby's, and EMC on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of PCM, Inc., Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Sotheby’s, and EMC Insurance Group Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI)

Buyer: Insight Enterprises, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 24, 2019 and valued at $581 million, PCM stockholders will receive $35 for each share of PCM common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether PCM and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the PCM investigation go to: https://bespc.com/pcmi/.

Sotheby’s (NYSE: BID)

Buyer: BidFair USA

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 17, 2019 and valued at approximately $3.7 billion, Sotheby’s stockholders will receive $57 for each share of Sotheby’s common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Sotheby’s and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Sotheby’s investigation go to: https://bespc.com/bid/.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR)

Buyer: Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 24, 2019 and valued at $17.3 billion, Caesars stockholders will receive $8.40 and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado common stock for each share of Caesars common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Caesars and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Caesars investigation go to: https://bespc.com/czr/.

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI)

Buyer: Employers Mutual Casualty Company

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on May 9, 2019 and valued at $356 million, EMC stockholders will receive $36.00 in cash for each share of EMC common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether EMC and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the EMC investigation go to: https://bespc.com/emci/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pTesla, Omnova rise while Broadcom, USANA fall
AQ
03:05pTRANSAT AT : Quebec developer Group Mach withdraws $14-per-share bid for Transat
AQ
03:05pUMH PROPERTIES : Completes acquisition of ohio community
AQ
03:05pSevan Multi-Site Solutions expands into UK and Europe
BU
03:05pOil prices climb as U.S. equities rally, rig count drops
RE
03:03pUNION PACIFIC : Weekly Data
PU
03:03pMEI PHARMA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pFC GLOBAL REALTY : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03:01pSRG GRAPHITE INC : . Changes Company Name to SRG Mining Inc.
AQ
03:01pSan Jacinto College launches The EDGE Center at Houston Spaceport
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About