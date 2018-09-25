Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of RLJ Entertainment, Forest City Realty, and SUPERVALU on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 01:13am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of RLJ Entertainment, Inc., Forest City Realty Trust, Inc., and SUPERVALU Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (RLJE)

Buyer: AMC Networks Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 30, 2018 and valued at $274 million, RLJ stockholders will receive $65.00 in cash for each share of RLJ common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether RLJ and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the RLJ Group investigation go to: http://bespc.com/rlj/.

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (FCE-A)

Buyer: Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 31, 2018 and valued at $11.4 billion, Forest City stockholders will receive $25.35 in cash for each share of Forest City common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Forest City and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Forest City investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/forestcity/.

SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU)

Buyer: United Natural Foods, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 7, 2018 and valued at $2.9 billion, SUPERVALU stockholders will receive 0.45 shares of United Natural Foods for each share of SUPERVALU common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether SUPERVALU and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the SUPERVALU investigation go to: https://bespc.com/svu/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:35aRecall Studios Will Host Shareholder Call, Tuesday, September 25th at 11am EST
GL
01:34aHIGHBURY PROJECTS INC. : - National Instrument 62-103
AQ
01:34aVORNADO REALTY TRUST : 09/24/2018 Vornado Acquires a 46% Interest (and now owns 100%) in the Retail and Signage at the Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel
PU
01:34aNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Celebrates Completion of $37 Million Flood Protection Project at the Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant
BU
01:31aSATURN OIL & GAS : Announces Stock Option Issuance
AQ
01:25aClock ticking, Yes Bank on hunt for new CEO face
AQ
01:22aBONE GROWTH STIMULATING EQUIPMENT MARKET IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS TO 2025 PROFILING MAJOR KEY PLAYERS : This research provides an in-dept analysis of major players like: DJO, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix International, Stryker, Bioventus, Ossatec Benelux, Verve Consulting, IGEA, FWS Medical Device, Elizur
AQ
01:22aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Menlo Therapeutics, Hill International, and Eyenovia on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:21aHIGH PREDICTION TO GROW THE BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET, GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK, DETAIL ANALYSIS BY MICROSOFT, IBM, ORACLE. : The key players in the global business analytics market are IBM, Infor, Tibco Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Micro strategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation,, QLIK Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc. and Tableau Software, Inc.
AQ
01:21aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Navigators, Invuity, and Integrated Device on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MOLECULAR MEDICINE SPA : MOLECULAR MEDICINE : Carlo Incerti succeeds to Claudio Bordignon as Chairman of the B..
2UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS : Universal Stainless Chairman, President and CEO Dennis M. Oates Named ..
3Charles River Named Multi-Asset Trading System of the Year at 2018 Asia Capital Markets Awards
4HighQ, Feynbrook launch partnership to provide technology solutions to APAC clients
5COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Officials wish happy birthday to retailer

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.