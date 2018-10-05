Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of WSI Industries, Engility, and Invuity Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:57am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of WSI Industries, Inc., Engility Holdings Inc., and Invuity, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

WSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSCI)

Buyer: Polaris Industries Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 6, 2018 and valued at $23.9 million, WSI stockholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of WSI common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether WSI and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the WSI Industries investigation go to: https://bespc.com/wsci/.

Engility Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EGL)

Buyer: Science Applications International Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 10, 2018 and valued at $2.5 billion, Engility stockholders will receive 0.45 shares of Science Applications for each share of Engility common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Engility and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Engility investigation go to: https://bespc.com/engility/.

Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY)

Buyer: Stryker Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 11, 2018 and valued at $190 million, Invuity stockholders will receive $7.40 in cash for each share of Invuity common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Invuity and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Invuity investigation go to: https://bespc.com/invuity/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:48aBYE : Weiss-Adler No 1 (Bivouac Peak) Drilling Update
PU
01:48aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : reports 'material weakness' in internal financial controls, but a surge in profits
AQ
01:44aTILRAY INC. : Upsizes and Prices Offering of US$450 Million Convertible Senior Notes
BU
01:40aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says third quarter operating profit likely hit record high
RE
01:38aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA among the 200 companies worldwide most advanced in gender equality
PU
01:38aAMA : Banking Facilities Extension
PU
01:31aHEXO : Molson Coors and HEXO Reveal Cannabis-infused Joint Venture
AQ
01:29aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Dun & Bradstreet, KMG Chemicals, and K2M Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:28aBEACH ENERGY : FY19 guidance update following Otway sell down
PU
01:28aBEACH ENERGY : to sell 40% interest in Victorian Otway assets
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against "copycat products"
4COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : barely beats sales estimates, gross margins weigh
5ATHABASCA OIL CORP : Clogged pipelines cut Canada's oil price, small producers shift strategy

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.