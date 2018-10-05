Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of WSI Industries, Engility, and Invuity Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of WSI Industries, Inc., Engility Holdings Inc., and Invuity, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



WSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSCI)

Buyer: Polaris Industries Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 6, 2018 and valued at $23.9 million, WSI stockholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of WSI common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether WSI and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the WSI Industries investigation go to: https://bespc.com/wsci/.

Engility Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EGL)

Buyer: Science Applications International Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 10, 2018 and valued at $2.5 billion, Engility stockholders will receive 0.45 shares of Science Applications for each share of Engility common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Engility and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Engility investigation go to: https://bespc.com/engility/ .

Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY)

Buyer: Stryker Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 11, 2018 and valued at $190 million, Invuity stockholders will receive $7.40 in cash for each share of Invuity common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Invuity and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Invuity investigation go to: https://bespc.com/invuity/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .

