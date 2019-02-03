Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages AVEO Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO). Our investigation concerns whether AVEO has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On January 31, 2019, Boston Business Journal reported that “Aveo revealed that it won’t submit its application for FDA approval due to a recommendation from the agency gather more late-stage testing results. Specifically, the FDA is asking for additional survival data, echoing concerns that led to the agency’s rejection of the same drug in 2013.”

On this news, AVEO’s share price fell by more than 56%, closing at $0.76 per share on January 31, 2019.

