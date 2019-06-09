Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) on Behalf of AZZ Stockholders and Encourages AZZ Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 10:35pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) on behalf of AZZ stockholders.  Our investigation concerns whether AZZ has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 17, 2019, the company disclosed a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to preparation and review of revenue reconciliations.  On this news, AZZ’s share price fell by more than 3%, closing at $44.56 on May 17, 2019.

On May 20, 2019, the company announced that it had replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP.  On this news, AZZ’s share price fell still further, closing at $44.35 on May 20, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AZZ shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into AZZ please go to http://www.bespc.com/azz-2/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10pCAPITALAND : The Ascott Limited launches hotel training programme for Saudis
AQ
11:09pIBERDROLA : Spain's Iberdrola eyes Europe's largest solar farm, 2 GW floating solar, hybrid energy park, and more
AQ
11:09pMHPS delivers gas turbine for 500MW GTCC power plant in Indonesia
AQ
11:09pPANASONIC : develops new LUMIX S1H full-frame mirrorless camera
AQ
11:09pSAHARA INTERNATIONAL PETROCHEMCL SJSC : Sipchem inks hydrogen supply deal with Saudi Aramco-Shell JV Sasref
AQ
11:09pRAS AL KHAIMAH PROPERTIES : UAE real estate firm Rak Properties fires CEO Samuel Dean Sidiqi
AQ
11:09pTC ENERGY : Block on construction of Canada-US Keystone XL oil pipeline lifted
AQ
11:09pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : US retailer Best Buy reportedly cancels Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders
AQ
11:09pAT&T : becomes first major US wireless carrier to allow payment with cryptocurrency
AQ
11:09pCOUNTRY GARDEN : China 'EV town' construction grows as Pres Xi Jinping drives 2025 vision
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : United Technologies, Raytheon to create $120 billion aerospace and defence giant
2GOLD : WHICH IS THE BETTER INFLATION HEDGE : Stocks or Gold? -- Journal Report
3MEGAWORLD CORP : MEGAWORLD : Filipino community gears up for Philippine I-Day celebrations
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France's Le Maire says 'essential' to bolster Renault-Nissan alliance
5LG UPLUS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Some big tech firms cut employees' access to Huawei, muddying 5G rollout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About