Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 08:43pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY).  Our investigation concerns whether Alnylam has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 12, 2018, Nomura/Instinet analyst Christopher Marai stated that a review document released by the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research “highlights greater risk” with respect to certain trials of Alnylam’s ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection, as well as “a limited market opportunity in TTRcardiomyopathy, and a potential platform safety risk.”  Specifically, Marair asserted that “[t]he document highlights FDA reviewers’ concerns over cardiac deaths in patients treated with ONPATTRO and suggests that the drug should be limited to patients with polyneuropathy only (i.e., not patients with cardiac manifestations and polyneuropathy).  Furthermore, we believe some comments on the lack of cardiac efficacy call into question claims made by [Alnylam] in this regard.” 

On this news, Alnylam’s share price fell over 5%, closing at $94.75 on September 12, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alnylam shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., please go to http://www.bespc.com/alny/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:00pFaith Hill to Keynote 2019 Antiques and Garden Show of Nashville
BU
08:59pMONSANTO : Patent Issued for Soybean Variety 01064809 (USPTO 10,064,371)
AQ
08:59pMORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY : Patent Issued for Lactic Acid Bacterium, Drug, Food Or Drink, And Feed Which Contain The Lactic Acid Bacterium (USPTO 10,064,903)
AQ
08:59pRisk Management Association Announces New Board Leaders
PR
08:56pUA Cancer Biology graduate student travels ROCKy™ road toward a cure
AQ
08:56pNEW CONCEPTS : Studies from Tehran University of Medical Sciences Reveal New Findings on Liver Fibrosis (New Concepts on Reversibility and Targeting of Liver...
AQ
08:56pAZURE POWER GLOBAL : Roof Power to Electrify Government Buildings in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi
BU
08:56pAMAZON COM : Jeff Bezos to Create $2 Billion Fund for Homeless, Preschools--Update
DJ
08:55pVOLKSWAGEN : of America to end Beetle production in 2019
RE
08:55pMEDIAGRIF INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES : publishes results on shareholders votes for the election of its directors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.