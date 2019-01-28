Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ASTE Investors to Contact the Firm

01/28/2019 | 09:53pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE). Our investigation concerns whether Astec has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 24, 2018, Astec announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018 and disclosed that the company was exiting from its contractual obligations concerning the Highland wood pellet plant in Arkansas “driven by unresolved issues, which inhibited the plant’s ability to meet contractual provisions by the date required by the Company’s sales contract with Highland.” The company “agreed to pay $68 million in cash in the aggregate over the course of the next 120 days and forgive approximately $7 million in receivables.”

On this news, Astec’s share price fell by more than 20%, closing at $48.21 on July 24, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Astec shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Astec please go to http://www.bespc.com/aste/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.