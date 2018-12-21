Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages AXGN Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN). Our investigation concerns whether AxoGen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments issued a report stating, among other things, that “[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company’s consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices.” Further, the report states that “allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.”

On this news, AxoGen’s share price fell by more than 22%, closing at $21.36 per share on December 18, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AxoGen shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form .

