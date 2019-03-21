Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BE Investors to Contact the Firm

03/21/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE).  Our investigation concerns whether Bloom has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On or about July 25, 2018, Bloom sold 18 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”) at $15.00 per share, raising $270 million in new capital.  However, since the IPO, Bloom stock has declined.  As of market close on March 21, 2019, the stock price was $12.55.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Bloom please go to https://bespc.com/be/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.