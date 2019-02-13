Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Bristow Group Inc. (BRS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BRS Investors to Contact the Firm

02/13/2019 | 08:22pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS). Our investigation concerns whether Bristow has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 11, 2019, the company disclosed that it “did not have adequate monitoring control processes in place related to non-financial covenants within certain of its secured financing and lease agreements.”  The same day, the company announced that it had terminated its agreement to purchase Columbia Helicopters, Inc.  

On this news, Bristow’s share price fell by nearly 40%, closing at $1.84 on February 12, 2019. 

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bristow shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Bristow please go to https://bespc.com/brs/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
