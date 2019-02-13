Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Bristow Group Inc. (BRS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BRS Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS). Our investigation concerns whether Bristow has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 11, 2019, the company disclosed that it “did not have adequate monitoring control processes in place related to non-financial covenants within certain of its secured financing and lease agreements.” The same day, the company announced that it had terminated its agreement to purchase Columbia Helicopters, Inc.

On this news, Bristow’s share price fell by nearly 40%, closing at $1.84 on February 12, 2019.

