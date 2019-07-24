Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Cadence Investors to Contact the Firm

07/24/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) on behalf of Cadence investors. Our investigation concerns whether Cadence has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 22, 2019, Cadence announced that the Company’s financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019 were “negatively impacted by higher credit costs including net charge-offs of $18.6 million and loan provisions of $28.9 million,” which caused Cadence to miss second quarter earnings expectations. On this news, Cadence’s stock price fell $3.75 per share, or 19.12%, to close at $15.86 per share on July 22, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cadence shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Cadence, please go to https://bespc.com/CADE.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
