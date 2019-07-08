Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CannTrust (NYSE: CTST) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/08/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) on behalf of CannTrust investors. Our investigation concerns whether CannTrust has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 8, 2019, CannTrust announced its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ontario, was audited by Health Canada and found "non-compliant." Health Canada has placed a hold on 5,200 kilograms of dried cannabis that was harvested from five unlicensed rooms at the facility until it deems CannTrust compliant with regulations. Additionally, CannTrust said that it had instituted a voluntary hold on 7,500 kilograms of dried cannabis that was produced in the unlicensed rooms. News of this information drove the price of CannTrust shares down $0.99, or about 20%, closing at $3.83.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CannTrust shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into CannTrust please go to https://bespc.com/ctst. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
