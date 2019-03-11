Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Care.com, Inc. (CRCM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CRCM Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM). Our investigation concerns whether Care.com has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 8, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled “Care.com Puts Onus on Families to Check Caregivers’ Backgrounds – With Sometimes Tragic Outcomes.” The article described how caregivers in the U.S. “who had police records were listed on Care.com and later were accused of committing crimes while caring for customers’ children or elderly relatives . . . .” These alleged crimes included theft, child abuse, sexual assault and murder.

On this news, Care.com’s share price has fallen by more than 13%.

