Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CareDx Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) on behalf of CareDx investors. Our investigation concerns whether CareDx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 16, 2019, Kerrisdale Capital Research released a report alleging, among other things, that the Company’s diagnostic test, AlloSure, is “fundamentally incapable of identifying the most common type of kidney rejection.” Moreover, the report stated that AlloSure revenues are derived from “protocol usage in clinical testing, which is suffering 20-30% quarterly attrition.”

On this news, shares of CareDX fell as much as 14%, from $37.40 per share to $32.57 per share, thereby injuring investors.

