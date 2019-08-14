Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Casa Systems, Greenlane Holdings, Surface Oncology, and Pintec Technology on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/14/2019 | 08:56pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA), Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF), and Pintec Technology Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT) on behalf of investors. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company’s December 2017 initial public offering (“IPO).

On August 14, 2018, Casa Systems announced disappointing financial results and cut its revenue guidance for the year by $50 million. On this news, Casa Systems stock declined from $15.60 to $12.08, a drop of almost 23%. Since then, Casa Systems has continued to have disappointing financial results and the stock trades at just $6.59, a decline of 49% from its IPO price.

For more information on our investigation into Casa Systems go to: https://bespc.com/CASA

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company's April 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). On April 23, 2019, Greenlane held its IPO, offering shares at $17.00. Since its IPO, Greenlane's stock has plummeted, and currently trades at just $7.84, or less than 50% of its IPO price.

For more information on our investigation into Greenlane, go to https://bespc.com/GNLN.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company’s April 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”). On April 19, 2018 Surface Oncology held its IPO, offering shares at $15.00. Since it’s IPO, Surface Oncology stock has plummeted, and currently trades at just $2.22, or less than 15% of it’s IPO price.

For more information on our investigation into Surface Oncology, go to https://bespc.com/surf

Pintec Technology Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company’s October 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”). On October 25, 2018 Pintec held it’s IPO, offering shares at $11.88. Since its IPO, Pintec stock has plummeted, and currently trades at just $3.45, or less than 30% of its IPO Price.

For more information on our investigation into Pintec, go to: https://bespc.com/PT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
