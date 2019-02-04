Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CVCO Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO). Our investigation concerns whether Cavco has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 8, 2018, Cavco revealed that it had received a subpoena from the SEC’s Division of Enforcement on August 20, 2018, requesting certain documents relating to trading in the stock of a public company, and that then-Chief Executive Officer Joseph Stegmayer had received a subpoena regarding similar issues on October 1, 2018. Cavco stated: “At this time, the Company believes that Mr. Stegmayer traded in certain publicly traded stock in his personal accounts as well as in accounts held by Cavco at a time when the Company had agreed to refrain from such trading.”

On this news, Cavco’s share price fell by more than 23%, closing at $165.20 per share on November 9, 2018.

