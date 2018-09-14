Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of ADT Inc. (ADT) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 12:47am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of ADT Inc. (ADT).

On August 25, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ADT’s Registration Statement made material misrepresentations and omissions by failing to disclose historical metrics integral to appraising ADT key value drivers.; (ii) ADT’s discussion of risk factors did not mention or adequately describe the risk posed by the then already occurring 75% increase in year-over-year losses, nor the other complete yet undisclosed materially negative 4Q and FY 2017 results and trends, nor ADT’s dependence on the Trump tax cut to meet even the extreme low end of its 2017 estimate ranges, nor the omission of historically critical metrics, nor the likely and consequent materially adverse effects on the Company’s future results, share price, and prospects; (iii) defendants’ failure to disclose the then complete materially negative 4Q and FY 2017 results and trends and ADT’s dependence on the Trump tax cut to meet even the extreme low end of its 2017 estimate ranges, much less the likely material effects they would have on ADT’s share price, rendered false and misleading the Registration Statements’ many references to known risks that if occurring might or could affect the company; and (iv) as a result, ADT’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long term holder of ADT, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into ADT Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm please go to https://bespc.com/adt/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aNN : Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock
PU
01:43aOPK LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds OPKO Health, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case by Firm
BU
01:42aGOLN SACH5 7B : David Solomon Goes Lady MacBeth On Marty Chavez
AQ
01:40aVERITONE : Shares Slide Despite Narrower Q2 Loss
AQ
01:40aSKY LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Skechers USA, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – SKX
BU
01:38aKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : attains Milestone 1 under Glioblast Purchase Agreement
PU
01:38aALTURA MINING : Lithium Project Operations and Shipping Update
PU
01:37aCVSI NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds CV Sciences, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Suit – CVSI
BU
01:36aLOGM ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. – LOGM
GL
01:34aAT&T : VR highlights distracted driving dangers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Emulsions Price Increases in Europe
5L BRANDS : L Brands Takes Action to Increase Shareholder Value – Announces 2019 Closure of Henri Bendel ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.