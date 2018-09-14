Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of ADT Inc. (ADT) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of ADT Inc. (ADT).



On August 25, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ADT’s Registration Statement made material misrepresentations and omissions by failing to disclose historical metrics integral to appraising ADT key value drivers.; (ii) ADT’s discussion of risk factors did not mention or adequately describe the risk posed by the then already occurring 75% increase in year-over-year losses, nor the other complete yet undisclosed materially negative 4Q and FY 2017 results and trends, nor ADT’s dependence on the Trump tax cut to meet even the extreme low end of its 2017 estimate ranges, nor the omission of historically critical metrics, nor the likely and consequent materially adverse effects on the Company’s future results, share price, and prospects; (iii) defendants’ failure to disclose the then complete materially negative 4Q and FY 2017 results and trends and ADT’s dependence on the Trump tax cut to meet even the extreme low end of its 2017 estimate ranges, much less the likely material effects they would have on ADT’s share price, rendered false and misleading the Registration Statements’ many references to known risks that if occurring might or could affect the company; and (iv) as a result, ADT’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long term holder of ADT, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

