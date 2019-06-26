Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of American Renal Associates, Molson Coors, and Orion Group Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of American Renal Associates, Inc., Molson Coors Brewing Company, and Orion Group Holdings. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

American Renal Associates, Inc. (NYSE: ARA)

On March 8, 2019, American Renal Associates announced it would delay the filing if its earnings report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 as it continues to examine reserve computations and other accounting practices that may have an impact on the company’s accounts receivable and revenue for fiscal year 2018, as well as previously reported fiscal years from 2014 to 2017.

Our investigation is focused on whether American Renal’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to American Renal’s stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you are a long term stockholder of American Renal continuously holding shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please go to:  https://bespc.com/ARA-2

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)

On February 12, 2019 Molson Coors announced that it would restate its financial results for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 after the audit committee found errors in Molson Coors’s financial reporting. Following the disclosure, Molson Coors stock price fell more than 7% in pre-market trading and continued to fall sharply during intraday trading on February 12, 2019, eventually declining to $59.01 per share.

Our investigation is focused on whether Molson Coors’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Molson Coors’s stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you are a long term stockholder of Molson Coors continuously holding shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please go to:  https://bespc.com/molson

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN)

Our investigation follows a lawsuit against Orion Group Holdings over alleged securities laws violations. The complaint in the lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the company had overstated goodwill in certain periods; (2) that the company had overstated accounts receivable in certain periods; (3) that the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting, including over goodwill impairment testing and allowance for doubtful accounts; (4) that, as a result, the required adjustments would materially impact the company’s financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Our investigation is focused on whether Orion Group’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Orion Group’s stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you are a long term stockholder of Orion Group Holdings continuously holding shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please go to:  https://bespc.com/orion

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:45pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST FEDEX CORPORATION (NYSE : FDX) and Encourages FedEx Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:40pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Notice of Meeting Clarifications
PU
09:39pO'Melveny Sweeps "Quality of Life" Categories in Vault's 2020 Law Firm Survey
PR
09:35pLG ELECTRONICS : Licenses advanced refrigerator technologies to ge appliances
PU
09:35pFUNCTIONAL REMEDIES : ' EndoSport Brand Ambassador, Scott McCarron, Ranked First in Schwab Cup Money
BU
09:32pOil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC
RE
09:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Pyxus International, Ascena Retail Group, ChinaCache International Holdings, and Zuora and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC (NYSE : CBL) and Encourages CBL Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of Its Investigations of Aclaris Therapeutics, electroCore, Pintec, and Sealed Air on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pMass Deployments of IoT Solutions Transforming China, Says GSMA
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BP PLC : BP : gets back into animal feed with $30 million Calysta investment
4FACEBOOK : Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Statement on 737 MAX software

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About