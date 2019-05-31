Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) and Encourages Bellicum Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM).

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 6, 2018 a complaint was filed alleging that between January 13, 2015 and January 30, 2018, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a substantial undisclosed risk of encephalopathy was associated with the company’s lead product candidate BPX-501; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Bellicum’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long term stockholder of Bellicum, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Bellicum please go to https://bespc.com/blcm/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:19pTrump's Mexican tariffs could hit U.S. refiners, add to fuel costs
RE
08:16pTECHNOLOGY : Howard Technology Solutions expands into QSR space, will present kiosks at ICX Summit
AQ
08:12pTEN-DAY REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors 10 Days Remain to Move For Lead Plaintiff
PR
08:10pCLASS ACTION UPDATES FOR BA, CRCM, ZGNX, INVVY : Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
08:09pPARAGON FINANCIAL : May is World Trade Month
PU
08:08pVITALITY PRODUCTS : Reports Year End Results
AQ
08:01pFND SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Lawsuit Filed
PR
07:59pGRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Ninth Amendment to the Company's Shareholders' Agreement
PU
07:59pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Calling all Corporate Secretaries, Legal Counsels and Governance Professionals
PU
07:52pCanadian Natural Resources Limited Provides an Update on the Impact of Alberta Forest Fires
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : Trump's Mexican tariffs could hit U.S. refiners, add to fuel costs
2EXCLUSIVE: Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen closing operations - sources
3CLASS ACTION UPDATES FOR BA, CRCM, ZGNX, INVVY: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf ..
4KB HOME : KB HOME : Announces Two New Communities in the Sacramento Area Now Open for Sales
5MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mammoth Energ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About